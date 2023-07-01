Murf AI - Create natural sounding voiceovers in minutes | Product Hunt

Go from text to speech with a versatile AI voice generator

AI enabled, real people's voices

Make studio-quality voice overs in minutes. Use Murf’s lifelike AI voices for podcasts, videos, and all your professional presentations

There's a voice for every need

Creative, Corporate, or Entertainment, there is a Murf voice for every creator.
Product Developer
Product Developer
As a product developer, I may have the best solutions and designs for my clients, but it only matters if I can convey them effectively. And in this journey, Murf has been a constant
Educator
Educator
With Murf’s text based studio, I can turn my class notes into lectures instantly. And I love that I can add different videos and images directly to my lecture, making Murf Studio my one stop workplace.
Marketer
Marketer
As a marketer, I am constantly on the lookout for quick and powerful ways to connect with our customers. Be it a presentation, ad, or a promo, Murf's extensive library of voices never fails to deliver.
Author
Author
Murf has transformed my writing process. As I hear the narration of my writing, I am able to understand how my readers would visualize my words. This helps me experiment with my style until I enjoy what I hear.
Corporate Coach
Corporate Coach
As I am constantly trying to find creative ways to communicate with the audience, I alter the delivery of my material regularly. If it was not for Murf Studio, I would be recording presentations, video voice overs, and training lectures, every time I was training a new team.
Podcaster
Podcaster
Create a consistent audio avatar. This avatar is how your audience will recognize and relate to you over time. At Murf Studio, you can pick your voice avatar that will connect with your core audience.
Animator
Animator
Just the sound production of my projects used to take months. But in Murf Studio, I can test out different voices for my characters, translate scripts to voice overs, and render the sound with ease.
Customer Support
Customer Support
And as a customer support professional, I am always seeking ways to converse with our customers productively. I do this by creating messages about our brand or product that our customers will immediately relate to. This is where I rely on Murf.

Simple, powerful…pure magic

Take a peek at our feature-packed studio, Start creating Voiceovers in minutes.
Get creative with Murf Studio

A vast library of voices

Choose from over 120+ text to speech voices
in 20+ languages

Add video, music, or image

A voice maker that allows you to upload your creatives and sync it with the voice of your choice.

AI voices to capture the right tone

Play with pitch, punctuations and emphasis to make the AI voices carry your message however you like.

Convert home recordings to voiceovers

A realistic voice changer that will help you turn your home recordings into professional voiceovers.
Now collaborate with your team

Check out the Enterprise plan to directly collaborate with your team on projects.
Check out voice overs created using Murf

Here are a few examples of natural-sounding voiceovers created using Murf's AI voices for a wide range of use cases spanning promotional videos, explainer videos, elearning content and podcasts.

Advertisements & Promotional Videos

Adventure Vehicle
Clint
Food Delivery
Ken
Inspirational
Terrell
E-Commerce
Natalie
Shoes Promo
Ava
Chocolate Brand Promo
Samantha

E-Learning Videos

Solar System Introduction
Terrell
COVID Training
Julie
Time Management
Ethan
Employee Onboarding
Marcus
Back to School
Natalie

Explainer Videos

Social Media Trends
Slack Explainer
Natalie
Fitness Assistant App
Amelia
Home Food Delivery App
Chloe
Climate Change
Terrell

Podcasts

Fun Fact Podcast
Rachel
Mental Health Podcast
Brianna
Music Podcast Intro
Barry
Hear from our customers

We've been using Murf for our content production for a while now, and I can say Murf is the best TTS software out there -yes I've tried most of them single-handedly. Our favourite voice avatar is named AVA, She sounds just like your girlfriend next door! And you don't even have to get the PRO plan to get her voice!

Rian Hafiz
Co-Founder, Optimasi

Whilst updating our Integrated Management System, we decided to modernise the way we provide our front-line project staff with information and guidance. Rather than written documents, we have created a library of short, animated explainer videos. Murf was the perfect solution to provide the voiceover audio. Our scripts were easily uploaded on the Murf platform. The voices are professional, friendly and very clear. When watching our videos, you would not believe that the voiceover is done with AI

Alexander Mul
Business Improvement Director
Imtech, part of EDF Energy, UK

Valuable tool for enhancing e-learning content Murf is a quality, cost-effective solution for creating voiceover narration for our e-learning content. It is easy to use, fast and produces excellent results. It allows us to enhance e-learning content by providing an audio element to enrich content.

Sonje Love
E-Learning Project Manager
Flúirse Education Solutions

Murf is a great tool with the ability to sync high quality voice overs to video. The library of pre-recorded voice options, screen recording is just what you need to help you create a slick video quickly. I would certainly recommend murf.ai to fellow founders and start-ups out there. I will be using your tool again soon!

Cameron Johnson
E-Learning Project Manager
Flúirse Education Solutions

Murf is a great tool with the ability to sync high quality voice overs to video. The library of pre-recorded voice options, screen recording is just what you need to help you create a slick video quickly. I would certainly recommend murf.ai to fellow founders and start-ups out there. I will be using your tool again soon!

Mike Taylor
L & D Consultant
United States

Murf is a human-sounding AI voice-over that is so close to perfection with many features. Have no qualms to recommend it to others.

TS. Loh
Synergy Visual Communication
Malaysia
Frequently asked questions

Can I try Murf for free?
Yes, we have a free plan. Just sign in to the Studio and create a project. You would get 10 mins of voice generation time free in your account to test voices and other features in the Studio.
How is Murf different from other text to speech tools?
Murf offers high quality natural sounding AI voices for your projects. Check out the Studio for yourself. Also, Murf is not just a text to speech tool. It provides a complete toolkit for making voice over videos. You can combine images, videos, music, adjust timing and so on. Check out the feature section on the home page for more details on features.
Can I use Murf to record my voice over?
No, we do not have a voice recording feature at the moment. We help you create high quality voice overs using AI powered voices. You can upload your recorded voice over on Voice Changer and convert it to a professional sounding voiceover, in few mi.
How is voice generation time calculated?
Voice generation time is calculated as the sum of generated speech length of every text block. It is consumed every time you render a newly created text block or modify text in an existing text block. Modifying the generated speech using a different Voice actor, Style, Pitch, Speed, Pause, Emphasis, Pronunciation, Punctuation and Volume for the same text will not consume any voice generation time.
I have a specific query, how do I reach your team?
You can chat with us right here through the chat on bottom right corner on this page, or send us a note at support@murf.ai
Can I subscribe only on a monthly basis or is there a yearly plan?
You can subscribe to Murf on both a monthly and yearly basis.
Can I collaborate with my team on Murf?
We have plans that allow you to create a separate workspace for your team where you collaborate on projects. To know more about these plans check out our pricing page.
Why should I use an AI voice generator instead of hiring voice artists?
Using AI voice makers simplifies the process of creating voice overs. It gives you complete control over your process, and allows you to directly convert your home recordings or scripts into voiceovers. AI text to speech is time and cost-effective while retaining the quality of your voice overs.

The Best Voice generator for creators

For years, creating good voice overs meant investing hundreds if not thousands of dollars in hiring voice artists, renting a recording studio to get the script recorded, investing in expensive recording equipment (if you are recording from home), and recruiting or outsourcing the entire project to an audio editor to mix the audio and produce a high-quality voiceover. Not to mention, the valuable hours dedicated to the entire process. Even after all this, the quality of the produced audio file may be subpar. 

What if there was an alternative to creating studio-quality voiceovers, and that too from the comfort of your own homes? Introducing Murf AI voice generator, which eliminates the entire process of generating voiceovers manually and enables you to quickly produce human-like voiceovers without any specialized hardware or professional.

Leveraging advanced AI algorithms and deep learning, the realistic online voice generator tool allows you to convert text into natural-sounding speech, in a matter of just a few minutes. Serving as a voice maker, it helps you create life-like synthetic voices that mimic the tonalities and prosodies of human speech and sound. Unlike other computer generated voice, Murf's AI voices don't sound monotonous and robotic. Rather the Murf AI's tts voices are super realistic and flawless.

Explore AI voices for any requirement

Murf TTS software offers an extensive range of 130+ AI voices across different accents and tonalities for you to choose from to create AI-generated speech for your videos and presentations, brand commercial, e learning, YouTube videos, audiobooks, podcasts, IVR calls, and more.

Murf’s advanced AI algorithms catch the right tone and pick up on every punctuation and exclamation mark from the human voice fed it. As such, the platform's AI voices sound close to a human than one can imagine.

Voice over video

Using Murf’s AI technology, you can add a well-timed AI voiceover to your videos and make them more engaging. Unlike most video editing software, Murf doesn’t require video editing skills.

For example, say you want to create a corporate training module and explainer videos for your staff. Such content demands an expert voice that draws on the essence of professionalism and instills confidence in potential partners. Murf offers different voices—both male and female—that will enhance the quality of your corporate training module.

Voice Editing

Murf also simplifies the process of editing recorded voiceovers. Simply feed your recorded speech onto the Murf Studio and it automatically transcribes the content into an editable text format that you can edit and modify.

You can also remove any unneeded bits and background noise from your recording in the same way that you would delete words from a document, and your voice over will be trimmed accordingly.

Voice Cloning using custom voices

With Murf, you can also create an AI voice clone that delivers life-like diction and the full spectrum of human emotion and conveys all the nuances of human speech. In fact, using the voice cloning service, you can customize your AI voice clone to exhibit different emotions depending on the use case, be it advertisements, IVR, or character voices in games and animation. Murf currently only offers voice cloning services in the English language.

Voice Changer

Murf also supports an AI voice changer feature which offers one access to upload a raw home recording and convert that into a professional quality voice over with the voice of your choice. You don't have to worry about investing in expensive recording equipment, hiring a voice actor, or  renting out a studio. With Murf, you can record your audio files freestyle, and, with the click of a button convert it to studio quality.

An all-in-one voice generator

Murf goes beyond serving as a realistic voice generator to offer a complete voice solution that enables users to not only adjust the pitch, punctuation, emphasis, and other elements to make the AI generated voice sound as compelling as possible but also add media like your video, audio, and image files with your generated voice. 

Pitch

Using Murf’s ‘Pitch’ feature, you can control the tone in which your message is delivered. Increase or decrease the pitch of the AI voice to convey the information in the way you want to.

Emphasis

The AI voice generator’s ‘Emphasis’ facet, on the other hand, enables you to stress specific words and add that extra force to grab the listener’s attention.

Pauses

You can also include pauses using Murf’s ‘Pause’ feature to make your narration more gripping and effective.

Speed

With Murf's speed feature, you can increase or decrease the rate at which your message is being delivered.

In addition, Murf enables one to include background music to your video or image and sync them with a precisely timed voice over. Murf has a library of royalty music that you can choose from or import audio files of your own. Furthermore, the text to speech platform lets you adjust the ratio of voice to music.

Why Choose Murf?

What makes Murf stand out among other text to speech tools is the fact that as an online voice generator, it lets you create quality outputs in a jiffy. From enterprises to small-medium businesses to individual content creators, everybody can generate realistic-sounding voice overs across different ages, languages, and accents using Murf.

Its easy-to-use interface, sleek design, and high-end features make it a must-have tool for someone that wants to create great voiceovers in just minutes. Looking for a high-quality, cost-effective solution for creating voiceover narrations? Murf natural sounding text to speech is your answer.

